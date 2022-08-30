 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BROK the InvestiGator update for 30 August 2022

UPDATE 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9419101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.6

  • Fixed softlock when exiting cells if we released the ad and clicked to exit without picking it up.
  • Fixed spiked trap moving when player is performing a special attack, potentially leading to a softlock.
  • Fixed potential softlock by removing the hole in previous screen before fighting the boss in VR night fight.
  • Fixed softlock if using food in quick mode and there's an ally but we press to go back.
  • Fixed potential softlock when pressing the button for the visitor seat when R.J. is coming/visible.
  • Fixed wavy effect clipping in Shay's garage.
  • Fixed character appearing in dialogue in Chapter 6 despite potentially dead.
  • Fixed going back viewing fanart in menu would go back twice.
  • Fixed using D-Pad in the menu while investigating Sin's gun (and other places) gives two inputs at a time.
  • Fixed special attack not targetting the wall barrier correctly in the interrogation room.
  • Fixed Graff potentially getting killed by (another character), which was not an expected possible behavior.
  • Added a picture and change behavior of an easter egg so it's no longer reported as a bug :p
  • Exhausting topics display was missing in some cases.
  • Changed the bot type and color that Dee chooses in the bunker to fit with the portrait.
  • Improved crash reporter.
    (Rvs 16621)

Changed files in this update

Brok Windows Depot 949481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link