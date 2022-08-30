UPDATE 1.0.6

1.0.6
- Fixed softlock when exiting cells if we released the ad and clicked to exit without picking it up.
- Fixed spiked trap moving when player is performing a special attack, potentially leading to a softlock.
- Fixed potential softlock by removing the hole in previous screen before fighting the boss in VR night fight.
- Fixed softlock if using food in quick mode and there's an ally but we press to go back.
- Fixed potential softlock when pressing the button for the visitor seat when R.J. is coming/visible.
- Fixed wavy effect clipping in Shay's garage.
- Fixed character appearing in dialogue in Chapter 6 despite potentially dead.
- Fixed going back viewing fanart in menu would go back twice.
- Fixed using D-Pad in the menu while investigating Sin's gun (and other places) gives two inputs at a time.
- Fixed special attack not targetting the wall barrier correctly in the interrogation room.
- Fixed Graff potentially getting killed by (another character), which was not an expected possible behavior.
- Added a picture and change behavior of an easter egg so it's no longer reported as a bug :p
- Exhausting topics display was missing in some cases.
- Changed the bot type and color that Dee chooses in the bunker to fit with the portrait.
- Improved crash reporter.
