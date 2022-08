Share · View all patches · Build 9419035 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 15:26:24 UTC by Wendy

Announcing Version 1.3 of "The Accursed Crown of the Giant King" for Windows/Steam, available immediately. This is a minor release of the classic-style single player CRPG. Included are a handful of bugfixes.

For more information on ACotGK see: http://prankster.com/acotgk