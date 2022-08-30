Patch Notes for Version 0.8.11.4007

- Added Groups to Nav Screen (CTRL-number key sets a group, number key selects the group, and double press centers on the objects in the group)
- Player can now use empty space in Nav Screen for affecting objects and terrain. Major Quality of Life Update!
- Left Mouse button can now place buildings as well as the right mouse button. (Playtester request)
- Fixed Alt-Tab issue in Nav Screen where it would lose monitoring the mouse button.
- Added Ares voice over for when the player reaches a Nav Point
- Updated Design Defaults for Enemy AI and Player to be more robust. (Enemy ships will be more well rounded than before)
- Nav Screen now starts with a 25 degree down angle for easier start viewing.
- Various Fixes
