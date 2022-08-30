 Skip to content

Rank: Warmaster update for 30 August 2022

Patch Notes for Version 0.8.11.4007

Share · View all patches · Build 9419026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Groups to Nav Screen (CTRL-number key sets a group, number key selects the group, and double press centers on the objects in the group)
  • Player can now use empty space in Nav Screen for affecting objects and terrain. Major Quality of Life Update!
  • Left Mouse button can now place buildings as well as the right mouse button. (Playtester request)
  • Fixed Alt-Tab issue in Nav Screen where it would lose monitoring the mouse button.
  • Added Ares voice over for when the player reaches a Nav Point
  • Updated Design Defaults for Enemy AI and Player to be more robust. (Enemy ships will be more well rounded than before)
  • Nav Screen now starts with a 25 degree down angle for easier start viewing.
  • Various Fixes

