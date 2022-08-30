Version 0.4.4 Update Notes

Bugfixes

Your gold and time were not being properly saved. This issue should be solved now, but unfortunately everyone will likely have 30 gold and be on day 1 no matter their save.

Saves are located in AppData/Local/Dark_Egg (you can get there easily with Windows+R and searching for %appdata%). Send me an email at ian.gilbert@transcendpixels.com + your save, and I'll fix it up to match whatever your previous values were!

Fixed some crashes with undefined modifiers in a save.

Made autosave much more resilient to crashes/corruption bugs. It's still new, but now any time something goes wrong during the process the autosave will simply cancel the save overwrite. Thanks to everyone who's been sending in reports about this.

Misc