v0.5.42
-Improved pipe attach logic and general building logic to be more reliable in complex situations where it may have failed to find all attach locations
-Fixed a bug where explosive damage was not being consistent across enemies and players.
-Changed icon cameras depth format to work on more gpus. There was possibly an issue with 1050 cards not rendering certain types of depth channels correctly and this may fix it.
Breakwaters update for 30 August 2022
-Improved water pipe build logic and possible nvidia 1050 gpu specific fix
