 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breakwaters update for 30 August 2022

-Improved water pipe build logic and possible nvidia 1050 gpu specific fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9418973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.42
-Improved pipe attach logic and general building logic to be more reliable in complex situations where it may have failed to find all attach locations
-Fixed a bug where explosive damage was not being consistent across enemies and players.
-Changed icon cameras depth format to work on more gpus. There was possibly an issue with 1050 cards not rendering certain types of depth channels correctly and this may fix it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link