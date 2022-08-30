— Fixed a freeze at the end of the boss fight causing a progression softlock
— Fixed a bug causing cards to get stuck in the middle of the screen
— Removed "Build a Castle" quest from the Dune Reaver's vault quest pool
ORX update for 30 August 2022
v0.9.1.2
