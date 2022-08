Share · View all patches · Build 9418905 · Last edited 30 August 2022 – 21:09:22 UTC by Wendy

We've released the first patch for our indie, retro RPG Queen's Wish 2. It fixes one urgent bug and provides a few other happy tweaks.

The screen locking up when the gameplay area is set to Small has been fixed.

A rare crash when entering Mistglen is fixed.

Terrified Mercenaries now escape properly. Whew!

A variety of minor tweaks and typo fixes.

Thank you everyone who has supported us!