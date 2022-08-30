Island Cities is here! Let's play!

Island Cities is available now!

Cities are usually concrete jungles, noisy and stressful.

But you can also entertain yourself by looking at how they are organized, finding interesting details, and seeing life unfold. Then you can see that they are also vibrant and full of life.

Carefully observe the island, try to memorize it, then shuffle the blocks. Swap blocks to reproduce the desired island and the city will emerge.

If you enjoyed playing Island Farmer, we think you'll enjoy Island Cities.

Take advantage of the release discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2093900/Island_Cities__Jigsaw_Puzzle/