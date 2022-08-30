 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Island Cities update for 30 August 2022

Island Cities is here! Let's play!

Share · View all patches · Build 9418752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Island Cities is available now!

Cities are usually concrete jungles, noisy and stressful.
But you can also entertain yourself by looking at how they are organized, finding interesting details, and seeing life unfold. Then you can see that they are also vibrant and full of life.

Carefully observe the island, try to memorize it, then shuffle the blocks. Swap blocks to reproduce the desired island and the city will emerge.

If you enjoyed playing Island Farmer, we think you'll enjoy Island Cities.
Take advantage of the release discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2093900/Island_Cities__Jigsaw_Puzzle/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link