VR HOT 0.9.0 - new Hair System!

oh my God, we're back again…with VR HOT 0.9.0. and it’s a big step forward for us in terms of graphics!

The new Hair System makes your (female) Hotties look so much more realistic. We added 35 new hairstyles, including pigtails, afros and more modern ones. Additionally we kept the old Hairstyles to make sure all the existing HottieCards will still work.

The bad news: The new Hair System is definitely more demanding in terms of GPU power. Make sure to adjust the Hair Quality slider in the Performance Settings.

There’s also a new system for pubic hair with more variety and color.

The same goes for eyebrows. If you want to change them, you have to re-load the skin w/o eyebrows and then add new ones from the menu. You can also combine those from the skin and the additional ones if they fit shape-wise.

We had a lot of requests for better posing options. We still believe in „living“ Hotties, we don’t want them to be dolls. But we found a way for you to grab and pose the legs (as a first step) without stopping her animations.

And of course there’s even more upgrades - new sliders for breast physics (in Hottie > Settings), subtle facial expressions improving the realism and a couple of new eye colors.

We also switched one of the upscaling systems from FSR to TAAU - it looks and works much better, check it out!

Finally you will see a lot of minor fixes, tweaks and improvements - general performance, better startup time and killed bugs. Have fun!

Full list:

NEW: Hair System with 35 new Hairstyles

NEW: Adaptive animated Leg Posing

NEW: Pubic Hair System w/ Colors and many new Styles

NEW: Eyebrows

NEW: More Eye Colors

NEW: Sliders for Breast Physics

NEW: Subtle facial Expressions

NEW: TAAU instead of FSR upscaling System

Improvement: Color Grading

Improvement: General Performance

Improvement: Startup Time

Bug Fix: Panty disappearing

Bug Fix: Several minor Bugs

Known Issue: Shading near Walls on Hottie Skin too dark

Known Issue: Occasional Crashes on loading complex Hotties (e.g. with old Hair and many Clothes); might depend on GPU memory / Quality Setting

Known Issue: Current Animation will look off after dressing with Heels (will resolve with starting the next Interaction)