Dungeoneer update for 30 August 2022

Hotfix - August 30th, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Found a handful of (mostly) multiplayer bugs I wanted to address.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the host of a game would have broken health and mana regen
  • Fixed an issue where joining players would revive in odd locations
  • Fixed an issue where joining players could not enchant/disenchant items
  • Fixed an issue where joining players could not see animations for abilities
  • Fixed an issue where joining players could not see ground effects
  • Fixed an issue where joining players would have their quickslots hidden when joining a dungeon (if issue persists, add and remove item from quickslots to fix)
  • Fixed an issue where subsequent character creation would have the wrong skills
  • Fixed stats for Shrine Trespasser and Shrine Sentinel in Hero Mode
  • Moved some unreachable resource nodes

Thanks!

