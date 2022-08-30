Hotfix - August 30th, 2022

Found a handful of (mostly) multiplayer bugs I wanted to address.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the host of a game would have broken health and mana regen
- Fixed an issue where joining players would revive in odd locations
- Fixed an issue where joining players could not enchant/disenchant items
- Fixed an issue where joining players could not see animations for abilities
- Fixed an issue where joining players could not see ground effects
- Fixed an issue where joining players would have their quickslots hidden when joining a dungeon (if issue persists, add and remove item from quickslots to fix)
- Fixed an issue where subsequent character creation would have the wrong skills
- Fixed stats for Shrine Trespasser and Shrine Sentinel in Hero Mode
- Moved some unreachable resource nodes
Thanks!
Changed files in this update