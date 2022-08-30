Update 1.1

Hello everyone! Today I have a small patch with news for big things to come, so let's get into it!

what's new

+new, updated sprites at a higher resolution

+some new, simple match settings for multiplayer

bug fixes

+fixed a game crashing bug regarding the ai

where I've been, and what's next

This is the part where I talk about what's been happening behind the scenes. I've been nearly radio silent on steam for nearly a year now. I would like to assure everyone that this game is not forgotten or abandoned. I took a small step away from the game late last year, because truthfully I was not happy with the game.

The game had a lot of issues, not necessarily with bugs, but gameplay and structure. The game was missing some fundamental pieces to make the gameplay loop more interesting, and the current state of the game was just.. empty. I did not have fun playing Cornmaze Craze and was not motivated to work on it.

That said, I returned to the game in April of this year, dedicated to making the game an actual fun and complete experience. The update is not quite ready, but will be coming in early October and features major rework to both the single player and multiplayer, with a goal of making the game both more interesting and more challenging to beat.

I apologize for my lack of communication and hope you all enjoy what's to come in the near future