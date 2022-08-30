 Skip to content

Acassia update for 30 August 2022

Update Version 1.1.0

Build 9418577

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General adjustments:

  • Game tweaks and improvements for better optimization.
  • Inclusion of icons on the mini-map for improvements that enemies can drop.
  • Reduced damage to enemy infantry units and common tanks.
  • Inclusion of the basic guide of the game in the main menu.
  • The penalty applied when dying in the first rounds has been reduced and the amount of credits obtained at the end of the match has been increased.
  • Some sound effects have been adjusted.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from choosing the desired upgrade when you got an upgrade pack and the round ended.

Tank HEXIUM:

  • Initial defensive stats have been increased.
  • Added a small homing effect to the main shot to help with accuracy.
  • Added a visual effect to the scope that indicates which ammo types are active.

Tank TITTAN:

  • Fixed a bug that prevented piercing shots from Protocol: The Hunt from passing through some structures.

