Update Version 1.1.0

General adjustments:
- Game tweaks and improvements for better optimization.
- Inclusion of icons on the mini-map for improvements that enemies can drop.
- Reduced damage to enemy infantry units and common tanks.
- Inclusion of the basic guide of the game in the main menu.
- The penalty applied when dying in the first rounds has been reduced and the amount of credits obtained at the end of the match has been increased.
- Some sound effects have been adjusted.
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from choosing the desired upgrade when you got an upgrade pack and the round ended.
Tank HEXIUM:
- Initial defensive stats have been increased.
- Added a small homing effect to the main shot to help with accuracy.
- Added a visual effect to the scope that indicates which ammo types are active.
Tank TITTAN:
- Fixed a bug that prevented piercing shots from Protocol: The Hunt from passing through some structures.
Changed files in this update