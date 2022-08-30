Cosmos Update 2.1.9 - Voxel Generations

CORE CHANGES
- Added new 3D meshes for all Ship skins and main menu satellite (Cosmo)
- Increased the overall rift size by 80% and added destroy satelites, starships and space station debris around the rift outskirts
- Changed the ugprade system for each co-pilot to grant you an Augment, These augments can be added to your starship augmentation meaning you can mix and match augments from all co-pilots to create wacky and fun builds!
- Reworked all cosmic echo ability sets to scale with health, The lower their health, the more dangerous the abilities become.
SMALLER CHANGES
- Fully changed the upgrades for Co-Pilot Pon (Now called Ryan) anmd changed multiple upgrades for Co-Pilots Ava, Luna, Sunny and Jay
- Adjusted challenges [End Game, True End Game and Ultimate True End Game] to be easier to complete
- Squishy Fruit now also looks at cosmic stars aswell as items and artifacts when activated.
- Items that give Health, Damage, Critical strike chance have been lowered significantly
- Removed the item stat that decreased ability ether cost and replaced it with max ether
- Reworked the artifact Regeneration Beads, It now allways heals for 30 Health, and heals for 60 if the player is below half health
- Reworked the artifact Mark of Grace: Now reads as "Gain +25 Damage and +25 Ability Damage but lose 30 Max Health"
- Reworked the artifact Mark Of Haste (was mark of grace - names have been swapped)
- The Shadow Diamond infuser now has a chance to randomly explode when you use it, increasing with every use (this is to prevent players from infinitly gaining artifacts from it during a rift)
- Adjusted the Main menu screen, Co-Pilot screen and Collection UI screens to fit with the new information
- Added a compendium in the collection log interface for players to read up on Artifacts, Cosmic Echos, Starships and Cosmic Rifts with more informaton regarding the satellite and its lore
- Reworded multiple artifacts to use correct terminology and spelling
- After the intergalagic merchant has left players will no longer see "The Coupon" artifact in the upgrade selection screen as it provides no real use
- Cosmic Critters (Now Called Ensouled co-pilots) have new 3D models, attack and death animations)
- Added vertical and horizontal tilt when moving your starship in space (Helps with ship speed identifcation)
- Reworked multiple Ship aura, Mainmenu, explosion and projectile particales to match the 3D models and enviorment
- Attack speed upgrades no longer apear on Common, Rare or Legendary items, only on Artifacts, Cosmic Stars and Augments
- Reworked artifact "Lasermancy" to work correctly with range upgrades and augment changes
- Reworked artifact "Shell of Power" which is now "Plasma Cannon" a long range, low accuracy projectile with high damage
- Reworked the player ship death animation which now uses a custom 3D model based on your current ship skin
BUG FIXES
- Fixed Issues with the health bar text and percent scaling showing only current health and not current + bonus health crom the rift multiplier
- Fixed multiple Audio volume scaling errors
- Fixed multiple spelling errors [Thank you Popout20]
- Fixed a bug relating to opening the Patch notes and level selection screen with spacebar multiple times
- Fixed errors with the void realm trophy not showing properly
- Fixed a bug with the rating achievements not working correctly
- Fixed audio scaling issues with attacking cosmic echos and opening rifts
- Fixed a bug with Deflector sheild and Luna Reaver sheild deleting cosmic critters on contact and failing to drop items
- Fixed audio bugs with the main menu buttons, scrolling clicking and hovering.
COMING SOON...
- 3D mesh replacements for all cosmic echo and removal their 2D sprites
- Full cosmic echo ability rework using lerp and vterp rotation isntead of snap rotation
- Look forward to a new rift location called "the Wormhole" player can experiment with crafting their own cosmic echo and fighting it!
Changed files in this update