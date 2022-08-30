Minor Patch V.517

Share · View all patches · Build 9418425 · Last edited 30 August 2022 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Bug fixes:

-Card timers in the viewable deck now update correctly when a card is removed

-Fixed a bug with defense text not updating correctly

-Fixed a bug with unlock cards repeating after gaining enough xp in endless mode

Balance:

-Repeat legendary cards are less likely to appear in the card shop (technically started last patch but forgot to announce)

-Greedy golem changed to give +1 to 1-2 random stats

Other:

-Added a bried highlight to "arm" and "empower" faction abilities

-UI tweaks (viewable deck, button sorting order)