Rally update for 30 August 2022

Minor Patch V.517

Rally update for 30 August 2022

Minor Patch V.517

Build 9418425

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:
-Card timers in the viewable deck now update correctly when a card is removed
-Fixed a bug with defense text not updating correctly
-Fixed a bug with unlock cards repeating after gaining enough xp in endless mode

Balance:
-Repeat legendary cards are less likely to appear in the card shop (technically started last patch but forgot to announce)
-Greedy golem changed to give +1 to 1-2 random stats

Other:
-Added a bried highlight to "arm" and "empower" faction abilities
-UI tweaks (viewable deck, button sorting order)

