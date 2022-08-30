Minor Patch V.517

Bug fixes:
-Card timers in the viewable deck now update correctly when a card is removed
-Fixed a bug with defense text not updating correctly
-Fixed a bug with unlock cards repeating after gaining enough xp in endless mode
Balance:
-Repeat legendary cards are less likely to appear in the card shop (technically started last patch but forgot to announce)
-Greedy golem changed to give +1 to 1-2 random stats
Other:
-Added a bried highlight to "arm" and "empower" faction abilities
-UI tweaks (viewable deck, button sorting order)
Changed files in this update