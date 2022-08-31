Lootun 0.6 Bounty Update Patch Notes

The Lootun 0.6 Bounty update is now live! Please find the full changelog below:
0.6.0 Changelog
General:
- Settings Menu is now a pop-out Menu with tabs for each type of setting.
- Added a master setting for Display Toasts that allows you to disable toasts entirely.
- The Average Damage and Damage Per Second of all Default Attacks and Offensive Cooldowns now takes into account DoT Components.
- Improved the Damage Per Second calculation method for Poison Sting, Blade Flurry and Arcane Torrent.
- Flask Capacity upgrades now additionally grant a chance for the Flask to not consume charges on use.
New Content:
Bounties:
- Bounties are new form of Endgame content that can be unlocked once at least one character has reached level 150.
- Bounties are randomised missions that require you complete a specific goal, typically slaying a certain boss or monster type a number of times.
- Monsters in Bounties do not drop items or reward experience instead the Bounty will have a number of higher value and rarer rewards assigned to it which are acquired upon successfully completing the Bounty.
Fame:
- As you complete Bounty missions you will gain Fame.
- Fame is a new resource that is used to purchase Bounty Upgrades which can dramatically improve Bounty Rewards. Be sure you spend your Fame but be careful, as you spend Fame your Infamy will also increase, significantly raising the difficulty of your next Bounties. If you can brave these difficult Bounties however, the rewards will be immense!
Favour:
- Favour is a new currency that is obtained from completing Bounties and is used to reroll Bounty missions or to upgrade certain buildings.
Paragon Quality Items:
- Introduced a new Item Quality: Paragon. Paragon items can be obtained from Bounties or crafted.
- Paragon items have a new teal background but retain their rarity meaning you can have Uncommon Paragon items or Mythical Paragon items.
- Paragon items can have up to 10 levels with each new level adding an additional maximum rank to each attribute on the item.
- Salvaging Paragon items will award the new material, Paragon Orbs, which can be used create a Paragon item or upgrade the level of an existing Paragon item.
- Nemesis Attributes on Paragon items will automatically be levelled up to the maximum rank when obtaining or upgrading a Paragon item.
New Items:
- Introduced 15 new items that are exclusive rewards from Bounties.
- Introduced 5 new Enchants the recipes for which can be obtained rarely from Bounties.
Achievements:
- Introduced a number of new Bounty Specific Achievements to complete.
Quality of Life:
- Introduced a new crafting method: Transmute Attribute that allows the direct transmuting of one attribute to another. This can be unlocked by purchasing a new upgrade for the Artisans Hall.
- Introduced the ability to Max an Attribute or Max All Attributes when using the Upgrade Attribute craft.
Balance:
- Barrier can no longer regenerate beyond it's cap.
- Ascendancy Cooldowns have had their sources of Increased Damage replaced with More Damage to ensure more consistent damage gains from each cooldown.
Attributes:
- Attack Speed: Reduced the base value of Attack Speed to 3% at ILvl 100 (was 4%) and 4% at ILvl 150 (was 5%).
- Critical Chance: Reduced the base value of Critical Chance to 3% at ILvl 100 (was 4%) and 4% at ILvl 150 (was 5%).
- Critical Damage: Reduced the base value of Critical Damage to 9% at ILvl 100 (was 15%) and 12% at ILvl 150 (was 20%).
- Block Chance: Reduced the base value of Block Chance to 3% at ILvl 100 (was 4.75%) and 4% at ILvl 150 (was 8%).
- Block Rating: Block Rating attribute no longer provides a flat damage reduction on successful block and now provides a percentage reduction based on the amount of block rating. The consequence of this is that Block is now more effective against large hits but less effective against smaller hits.
Items:
- Cleaver Of The Damned: Armour Penetration base value increased to 180 (was 90).
Enchants:
- Guard: Block Rating value is now -25% (was -50%).
- Purpose: Now grants -50% Max HP (was -80%).
- Defiance: Now caps damage to 35% of Max HP (was 30%).
- Butcher: Now grants 2% More Damage per Boss slain (was 3%).
- Amplify: Now grants +10% Buff Duration (was 20%).
- Wither: Now grants -10% Debuff Duration (was -20%).
- Slaughter: Now grants 6% More Boss Damage (was 10%).
- Toxic: Poison now lasts 2 Seconds (was 1 Second).
Skill Mastery Rework:
- All Class Default Attacks, Offensive Cooldowns and Defensive Cooldowns have been reworked and balanced.
- Removed All "Increased Damage", "Faster Attacks", and "Cooldown Reduction" passives and replaced them with more interesting passives.
- Most Passives granting flat attribute boosts were also replaced.
- In general there should be a lot more build variety and balance between the available skills.
- As a consequence of this balance update all current skill mastery passives have been reset.
- Raised the Skill Mastery Level cap to 30.
- Each Skill Mastery Level grants a bonus to the skills effectiveness.
- Default Attacks gain 2% More Damage Per Mastery Level
- Offensive Cooldowns gain 2% More Damage and 1% Cooldown Reduction per Mastery Level
- Defensive Cooldowns gain 1% Cooldown Reduction per Mastery Level
- Mastery Levels have a new exp curve with mastery level 10 taking as much exp as mastery level 20 previously required.
- As a result of this all mastery skills will be capped to level 10 when loading into the update.
Character Passive Rework:
- Character now only have a max of 40 Class Passives Points to spend.
- All Class Passives now have a max rank of 4 and have had their attribute gains increased to compensate.
- Default Attack, Offensive Cooldown, and Defensive Cooldown Passives are now linked to Character Level with all 20 being obtained by level 100.
- Character levels provide passives in the following sequence: Class Passive -> Class Passive -> Default Attack Passive -> Offensive Cooldown Passive -> Defensive Cooldown Passive -> Repeat.
Character Skill Unlocks:
- Increased the pacing of skill unlocks. All skills will now be unlocked by level 50.
- Offensive Cooldowns are now introduced at level 3.
- Defensive Cooldowns are now introduced at level 5.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug when comparing an item with an empty equipment slot.
- Fixed a bug where comparing a valid offhand with an empty offhand slot would not show a comparison value.
- Fixed a bug where Sunder, Debilitating Strike and Frostbolt stacks were not being replaced correctly.
- Fixed a bug where resetting the passives of a Default Attack would cause that attack to become active.
- Fixed a bug where Tattered Wings were providing Light Armour Stats instead of Medium Armour stats.
- Fixed a bug where the Rebirth enchant was not activating correctly.
- Fixed a bug where the fixed attributes of Gems were not being correctly shown in the Glossary.
- Fixed a bug where using Reroll Attributes or Randomise Attribute Ranks on an equipped item would cause Character attributes to become out of sync.
0.6.0.1 Changelog
General:
- Introduced a Main Menu as the entry point for the game.
- Introduced a new save slot system providing up to 5 available save slots.
- Moved all Import / Export / Delete logic to the main menu.
- Introduced a playtime counter for each save file.
Quality of Life:
- Right Clicking completed Bounties will now claim their rewards.
- Added the ability to Auto Claim bounty rewards to the Bounty Board Rank 2 upgrade.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug causing Rend to not deal any damage.
- Fixed a bug causing bounties to not reward any Skill Mastery Experience.
- Fixed a bug where the Map and Bounty detail panels could overlay each other.
- Fixed a bug where the Equipment Recipe List on the Crafting menu would not correctly display.
0.6.0.2 Changelog
General:
- The Item Comparator will now compare unequipped items that are placed into the current inventory.
- The Barrier indicator will now display as a percentage of Max Barrier when Max Barrier is greater than Max HP.
Balance:
- Reduced the Favour cost of Bounty Board ranks.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the Item Comparator would skip over every other item when manually selecting the best action.
- Fixed a bug where Meteor – Shockwave would cause the skill to have the Area damage tag. Shockwave damage is still considered Area damage.
- Fixed a bug where the tooltip for the Gauze and Antidote Enchants showed the tooltip for Ground instead.
0.6.0.3 Changelog
General:
- Introduced a new background for the combat menu for each Mission Type.
- Introduced Background Music for the game. The volume of this music can be changed from the Game Settings tab on the Settings Menu.
Balance:
- Traveller's Gloves now grant 5% Attack Speed (Was 3% Critical Chance)
Bug Fixes:
- Crippling Poison – Greater Crippling Poison now shows the current number of stacks on the tooltip.
- Fixed a bug where Stasis – Press the Advantage and Crippling Poison – Press the Advantage were not correctly triggering.
- Fixed numerous spelling mistakes.
- Fixed a bug where slaying monsters in a Bounty mission would not correctly trigger monster slain effects.
- Fixed a tooltip issue with Sunder – Armour Penetration and Disable – Further Debilitation where the passive value was split over two lines.
0.6.0.4 Changelog
General:
- Introduced a new border type for Paragon items.
- Added a Paragon Item toggle to the Bulk Scrap menu.
Balance:
- Reduced the rate that Monster HP scales with level slightly.
- Reduced the base Expertise Experience requirement to 100 (was 500).
- Alchemist's Hut Rank 1 no longer requires Dandelions.
- Flask of Healing no longer requires Rough Quartz.
- Fire Arrow – Ricochet now grants a 4% chance per rank to hit 1 additional target (was 5%).
- Fire Arrow – Flammability now grants a 20% chance per rank to apply 2 stacks of Ignite (was 10%).
- Chain Lightning – Lone Bolt now grants 3% More Damage per rank (was 2%).
- Thunderbolt – Lightning Pulse is now dependant on Lightning Coil.
Bug Fixes:
- Thunderbolt – Critical Chance now has only 1 rank.
- Thunderbolt – Lightning Rupture now has only 4 ranks and is dependant on Critical Chance.
- Fixed a bug where enchant description text was cut off on the Crafting Menu.
- Fixed a bug where random bounties would not count towards the Bounty Completion achievement.
- Fixed a bug where Slam – Shatter Defences was considered a buff and not a debuff.
- Fixed a bug restarting combat on a boss stage would cause you to gain a stack of Slayers Boon.
- Fixed a bug where the allocation text was not showing for Mastery Passives.
- Fixed a bug where Quick Slash – Recurrence was not triggering correctly.
- Fixed a bug where Fire Arrow – Flammability was not showing the correct tooltip values.
- Fixed a bug where Armour Break – Critical Assault and Critical Overwhelm were not providing the correct attribute values.
- Fixed a bug where Disable – Replenishing Strikes was not correctly triggering.
- Fixed a bug where Stampede was classified as Direct Damage instead of Area Damage.
- Fixed a bug where Vanish – Rapid Recovery was not correctly triggering.
- Fixed a bug where Frostbolt – Frigid displayed the wrong tooltip value.
- Fixed a bug where Firestorm – Critical Chance was not applying the correct value.
- Fixed a bug where Arcane Cloak – Active Protection was incorrectly causing the amount of Area damage taken to be increased.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when Returning to the Main Menu with an item in the Crafting Menu.
0.6.0.5 Changelog
General:
- Introduced a new Target Frame Rate setting (Desktop version only).
- By default all Combat Encounters will now be paused while a Tutorial message is shown, this can be disabled from the settings Menu.
- Introduced the ability to pause each combat encounter.
- Active Material tooltips will now update when the number of materials changes.
- Active currency costs on the Flask and Upgrade menus will now update when the amount of available currency changes.
Balance:
- Increased the rate that Monster HP scales after level 100.
- Increased the rate that most Bounty Modifiers scale with Infamy Level.
- Curse of Frailty now reduces Physical Resistance and Elemental Resistance instead of All Resistances.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Offensive Splinters were incorrectly labelled as Defensive Splinters.
- Fixed an issue where Scavenging Gloves were incorrectly labelled as Skinning Knives.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a save file with a restarting encounter.
0.6.0.6 Changelog
General:
- Updated the names and descriptions of several Achievements.
- Added support for Steam Achievements (Steam version only).
- Updated the Paragon item indicator.
- Added a last played label to the Save file display.
- Introduced a new icon for Bounty Enchant Scrolls.
- Updated the icons for the Bounty Enchants, Paragon Equipment and Paragon Levels achievements.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the Sentinel enchant was granting a 10% chance to reset defensive cooldowns instead of 1%.
- Fixed a bug where Heart of the Abyss could roll Bounty enchants. Existing Heart of the Abyss gems with a Bounty enchant will be rerolled upon loading the update.