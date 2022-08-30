Hotfix 1.5.41064

A small hotfix after the yesterday's patch incoming. Some of the new issues came to be from the changes made during the Sleeping Giants iteration, which we now fixed and included a few other improvements like fixing infinite aggro range on mobs, especially Papak being the culprit number one in that matter. We've also temporarily disabled XP gain on placement of structures until we switch back to 50% return rate on diassembling and fixed merchants seemingly taking over the tiles.

You've also probably already noticed, but we've extended the burn for 6 more days. It's a bit longer than we've originally planned, but we've also reworked some design ideas in the process, so we'd like to make sure we have enough time to implement them as well as possible for the best rarity experience since the invention of rarity in LO. Without revealing too much, those might include potential creatable portals and other fun things. We might also have an interesting announcement around that time, so make sure to follow the news to find out more.