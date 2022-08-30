 Skip to content

永恒至尊 Eternal Supreme update for 30 August 2022

Update on August 31st

30 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjustment of the performance details of the first level
  2. Increase the types of monsters in the first level
  3. Adjust the layout and lighting of the second level
  4. Skill name animation effect detail optimization
  5. Optimize the combat experience
  6. Fixed some bugs

