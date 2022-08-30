Update on August 31st

- Adjustment of the performance details of the first level
- Increase the types of monsters in the first level
- Adjust the layout and lighting of the second level
- Skill name animation effect detail optimization
- Optimize the combat experience
- Fixed some bugs
永恒至尊 Eternal Supreme update for 30 August 2022
