Still be a Human update for 30 August 2022

Accelerated dynamics, fixes and interface improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Still not fixed memory leak, it is recommended to restart the game after each run.

General:

  • Added description of abilities in the upgrade menu;
  • Fixed image of spikes in the first location;
  • Now in the upgrade menu you can return to the previous tab by pressing Esc;
  • Mouth issuing items now disappears after issuing;
  • Fixed a bug where the charges were endlessly filled and updated;
  • Added pointers to the menu for pumping and selecting artifacts;
  • Changed the basic attack of the magician;
  • Changed the color of the third location;
  • Added sounds and visual effect for enemies when taking damage.

Partially reworked tutorial:

  • Fixed the ability of the warrior in training;
  • Changed information on improving abilities and artifacts;
  • Enemies reappear when getting weapons.

Added notifications for:

  • The absence of charges;
  • Recharge ability;
  • Hold the key for the ability to act;
  • Receiving treatment from bosses;
  • Insufficient amount of pumping points;
  • Already improved ability;
  • Improvement is blocked;

Game dynamics changes:

  • Increased the speed of movement of characters;
  • Reduced cooldown of a number of abilities;
  • Increased the attack speed of some weapons.

