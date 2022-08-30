Accelerated dynamics, fixes and interface improvements

Still not fixed memory leak, it is recommended to restart the game after each run.
General:
- Added description of abilities in the upgrade menu;
- Fixed image of spikes in the first location;
- Now in the upgrade menu you can return to the previous tab by pressing Esc;
- Mouth issuing items now disappears after issuing;
- Fixed a bug where the charges were endlessly filled and updated;
- Added pointers to the menu for pumping and selecting artifacts;
- Changed the basic attack of the magician;
- Changed the color of the third location;
- Added sounds and visual effect for enemies when taking damage.
Partially reworked tutorial:
- Fixed the ability of the warrior in training;
- Changed information on improving abilities and artifacts;
- Enemies reappear when getting weapons.
Added notifications for:
- The absence of charges;
- Recharge ability;
- Hold the key for the ability to act;
- Receiving treatment from bosses;
- Insufficient amount of pumping points;
- Already improved ability;
- Improvement is blocked;
Game dynamics changes:
- Increased the speed of movement of characters;
- Reduced cooldown of a number of abilities;
- Increased the attack speed of some weapons.
Changed files in this update