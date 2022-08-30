Version 2.2 Released!

Version 2.2 of Very Very Valet is now available for Windows and Mac.
This patch adds support for 2 new langauges: Brazilian Portuguese and Polish
It also has some revisions to controller button/joystick images, and other bug fixes and improvements.
