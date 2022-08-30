 Skip to content

Very Very Valet update for 30 August 2022

Version 2.2 Released!

Version 2.2 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 2.2 of Very Very Valet is now available for Windows and Mac.

This patch adds support for 2 new langauges: Brazilian Portuguese and Polish
It also has some revisions to controller button/joystick images, and other bug fixes and improvements.

