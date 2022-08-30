v1.03.02 is now live!

Fixes to 2 rare CTDs.

Fix - When on the jungle map, counter graphic was lost, resulting in a white square around your shield.

Fix - Firing the event "discovery of the new world". Some games this would only fire after the elves were destroyed. This should fire on its own sometimes too after at least day 125.

Loot when you turn pirate increased a little.

Balance change - turned down the effect of lost hit points on combat abilities.

It was very hard to run an all melee band - by the time you had got across the map (tiring) and lightly injured from the shooting, your melee skills were vastly reduced!

Injury penalties now require much higher injury levels.

AI troops will also benefit from this change.