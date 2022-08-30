Version 0.7.4.226
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)
- Improvements
- significantly reduced a size of save files, as well as the speed of saving and loading
- Bug fixes
- fixed passengers didn't get removed from all-in-one terminals(fps improved)
- fixed loading find path action which is in the progress
- fixed crash when loading if dispatcher's plane has already departure
- fixed a crash when loading related to supply strategy
- fixed Weather Station fence issues
Changed depots in 0.7.4.226 branch