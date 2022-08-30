 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 30 August 2022

Version 0.7.4.226

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)

  • Improvements
  • significantly reduced a size of save files, as well as the speed of saving and loading
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed passengers didn't get removed from all-in-one terminals(fps improved)
  • fixed loading find path action which is in the progress
  • fixed crash when loading if dispatcher's plane has already departure
  • fixed a crash when loading related to supply strategy
  • fixed Weather Station fence issues

