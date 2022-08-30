Alpha 3.2 Additions and changes

Good evening,

Added body awareness by introducing FPS legs in the first person camera for all characters.



Vigon (npc) faction has been added.

Vigon (npc) has received its own animations and sound fx.

Horde mode 'base' game mode is under construction and will be used to fight against the Vigon faction. Will inform more about this mode as soon as it's ready!



Deathmatch game mode is under construction and will be made available soon.

Added the 'invite only' checkmark to the create game menu. This implies you can only play with people you invite 'online', thus disabling the LAN functionality. Setting the server to invite only implies you simply don't want it to be listed in the server but still joinable by steam invite/IP sharing. If switched off, the LAN functionality will be active once again.

Bots being enabled by default (when creating a match) is no longer a thing. You will have to enable them upon creating a match, after all, the core of Renegade is to engage into PVP. While the bots generate better content than the players do at this very time. They won't do you much good aside from getting acquainted to the game.



Partial controller support has been enabled in-game. In terms of UI navigation, for the moment, you must use mouse and keyboard.