 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 30 August 2022

v0.130a

Share · View all patches · Build 9417752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added auto equiping of tools when harvesting resources
  2. Harvested resources now are automatically added to the resource storage
  3. New harvesting animations depending on the resource being harvested
  4. Fixed the fighters guild entrance quests collector room block
  5. The equipment UI now shows the weapon sheaths
    Clicking a sheathed weapon sets it as the weapon that will be drawn

Changed files in this update

Depot 1503445
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link