- Added auto equiping of tools when harvesting resources
- Harvested resources now are automatically added to the resource storage
- New harvesting animations depending on the resource being harvested
- Fixed the fighters guild entrance quests collector room block
- The equipment UI now shows the weapon sheaths
Clicking a sheathed weapon sets it as the weapon that will be drawn
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 30 August 2022
v0.130a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
