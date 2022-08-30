 Skip to content

Gem Rifts update for 30 August 2022

Update 0.16 - Quality of life changes

Update 0.16 - Quality of life changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi again,

We've made quite a few quality of life changes. I hope you enjoy them!
Please let us know if there's any issues and take a few seconds to leave a review, we really need your feedback!

  • You can now immediately build over fallen trees and units can immediately move over it.
  • All Steam achievements are now awarded with 50 gems each!
  • The master volume setting is now also available while playing.
  • The number of gems you own are now displayed in the main menu.
  • If you have not finished the tutorial map, a yellow arrow will indicate where it can be selected.
  • The building user interface has been moved slightly upwards, to make space for all the building icons below it.
  • Some icons in the user interface has been improved.
  • The cannon ball explosion now leaves a mark on the ground.
  • Cleared previous map description when re-entering map selection screen.
  • Some wording changes to the talking npc's tutorial.

Till next update,
André

