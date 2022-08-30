Update 0.16 - Quality of life changes

Hi again,

We've made quite a few quality of life changes. I hope you enjoy them!

Please let us know if there's any issues and take a few seconds to leave a review, we really need your feedback!

You can now immediately build over fallen trees and units can immediately move over it.

All Steam achievements are now awarded with 50 gems each!

The master volume setting is now also available while playing.

The number of gems you own are now displayed in the main menu.

If you have not finished the tutorial map, a yellow arrow will indicate where it can be selected.

The building user interface has been moved slightly upwards, to make space for all the building icons below it.

Some icons in the user interface has been improved.

The cannon ball explosion now leaves a mark on the ground.

Cleared previous map description when re-entering map selection screen.

Some wording changes to the talking npc's tutorial.

Till next update,

André