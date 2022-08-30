Beyond The Wire V1.0 Release Notes!

Share · View all patches · Build 9417714 · Last edited 30 August 2022 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome Soldiers, to 1.0 of Beyond The Wire!

In extra to the new Customization and Melee Blocking Systems that were recently introduced you will be able to provide additional support to infantry units against tanks using the new Armored Autocar for the CEF faction. Strike fear into the hearts of your enemies with German and French forces deploying Flamethrowers (now with 35% increased turn speed and adjusted fire propagation damage!) and affect the landscape of the battlefield with the addition of dynamic environmental effects.

Gameplay

Changes

Introduced the Armoured Autocar to the Canadian Expeditionary Force

Increased Flamethrower turning speed by 35%

Adjusted fire propagation damage, so players instantly take damage when entering an environment that’s on fire

Repositioned phase 4 defender spawns on Zonnebeke assault, so there’s equal distance to objects as the attackers

Added restrictions so certain roles and sections only become available once a specific player count is reached. Artillery section now requires 20 players to be created

Adjusted the assist score to be based on the amount of damage done to an enemy; instead of a set value

Adjusted values for building and completing deployables

Grant additional XP for melee kills, and removed XP from being granted for each melee attack.

Added additional progression task

Removed bipod function MP18

Adjusted tank movement while reversing, so it’s more predictable

Increased the turning speed of the MarkIV tank

Players will no longer earn a support weapon score while using flamethrowers or tank weapons

Added additional stats for Attacking/Defending/Capturing objectives

Level Design

Added additional colliders to Ansoncourt bunkers, so player won’t fall through the map

Adjusted environment on Vimy Ridge to address holes in terrain

Updated Cantigny audio sub level

Art

Adjusted the French EW backpack so the blanket doesn’t wasn’t so bright

Updated the Harlem Hell Fighters meshes to use updated models for the customization and progression system

Grant all players access to default cosmetic items for each faction/year/role when loading the game

UI

Adjusted available factions in the progression systems

Updated tank HUD

Added UI to display controls for switching seats, while inside a vehicle

Fixed C96 Mauser displaying the incorrect name in match

Optimization / General Fixes

Fixes

Character, material, and texture optimizations to improve performance in game

Fixed inconsistent camera animation when interacting with the customization system

Fixed issue where role names could be displayed incorrectly in the progression system

Resolved issue where AEF M1917 Light Tank wouldn’t spawn on Ansoncourt Assault 1918

Stopped players from receiving grenade kills when using the flamethrower

Patched server crash related to end of match functions

Patched microphone input resetting after two restarts

Patched two tank Out of Bound exploits

Patched issue where player would become bald and invulnerable to weapons if the HMG or Artillery is destroyed when a player is deployed on it

Fixed issue where player meshes would disappear if the admin cam was used

Fixed melee kills not increasing from bayonet kills

Fixed German 1914 assault role in the customization menu not updating when changing cosmetics

Updated customization system so cosmetics will populate correctly for players

Patched server crash related to saving cosmetics in the customization system

Resolved a game crash related to game initialization process

Fixed an issue when completing a progression task caused a error message to be displayed

Resolved an infinite ammo exploit related to squad leaders

Patched game crash related to taking damage from fires placed around the map

Patched client crash related to opening the customization menu

Patched client crash related to selecting certain hats in the customization menu

Resolved server crash related to killing player with the bayonet

Resolved server crash relate selecting a roll while having certain progression task active

Resolved server crash related to players walking into fog volumes

Implemented additional fixes to address various crashes and bugs reported by the community. Thank to everyone who sent in logs and helped track down these issues!

Known issues