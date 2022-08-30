Game Update | 0.8.30.5ea

Changelog
- Changes in Gamepad (controller) so it can be used in menus (it's not the reworked version, this will be available in a few days)
- Changes in the Jackson Park map
- Fixed price display for fish caught with the level boost
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changelog
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update