0.3.11 has been released

Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that slowed down the effect when the UI was focused.
- Fixed a bug that the glow around red text is now white.
- Fixed a bug that the front and back mouse buttons cannot be specified in key bindings.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update