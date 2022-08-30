 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 30 August 2022

0.3.11 has been released

Build 9417549 · Last edited by Wendy

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that slowed down the effect when the UI was focused.
  • Fixed a bug that the glow around red text is now white.
  • Fixed a bug that the front and back mouse buttons cannot be specified in key bindings.

