First Content Update

Features:

Humongous Fungus Side Mission

Venture to the deeper parts of the Asteroid Shard Cluster and destroy the fungus plaguing the area

Seeder Ship Dungeon Mission

Take the fight to the robot threat and can save the Bullzorbs if you choose to, either way you get to shoot more stuff!

H.O.R.D.E. Mode

Enter the Heavy. Ordinance. Robot. Development. Emulation. and gain new rewards including all new weapons, crypto and more resources to upgrade your arsenal.

Consumables

The player can now pick up Lettuce and Lettuce Milk and equip them to their consumables slot to heal during gameplay. (Prototype for future inventory expansion)

New UI

Star Map, Main Menu, Loadout and other menus are now improved.

Sluggard Redux

The sluggard character class now has a sleek and slimy new look!

Map Changes

Odious Opus Hubspace has more clutter

Asteroid open world has more fungus growing throughout

Robot Spaceship interiors are now more detailed

T1NY-1 asteroid level to access the Nullverse Void had various improvements

Bug Fixes:

Queen Pathing during escorts improved.

Player now dies when falling out of levels

Star Map UI is more consistent and can access areas as the player unlocks them

Can access all options in the Main Menu

Missions are more consistent when playing in various orders

Physical objects are now more optimised and can be pushed around more easily

Additional sounds added to enhance gameplay

Monster Truck Segway gameplay improvements

Various quality of life changes

Various performance improvements