First Content Update
Features:
Humongous Fungus Side Mission
Venture to the deeper parts of the Asteroid Shard Cluster and destroy the fungus plaguing the area
Seeder Ship Dungeon Mission
Take the fight to the robot threat and can save the Bullzorbs if you choose to, either way you get to shoot more stuff!
H.O.R.D.E. Mode
Enter the Heavy. Ordinance. Robot. Development. Emulation. and gain new rewards including all new weapons, crypto and more resources to upgrade your arsenal.
Consumables
The player can now pick up Lettuce and Lettuce Milk and equip them to their consumables slot to heal during gameplay. (Prototype for future inventory expansion)
New UI
Star Map, Main Menu, Loadout and other menus are now improved.
Sluggard Redux
The sluggard character class now has a sleek and slimy new look!
Map Changes
Odious Opus Hubspace has more clutter
Asteroid open world has more fungus growing throughout
Robot Spaceship interiors are now more detailed
T1NY-1 asteroid level to access the Nullverse Void had various improvements
Bug Fixes:
Queen Pathing during escorts improved.
Player now dies when falling out of levels
Star Map UI is more consistent and can access areas as the player unlocks them
Can access all options in the Main Menu
Missions are more consistent when playing in various orders
Physical objects are now more optimised and can be pushed around more easily
Additional sounds added to enhance gameplay
Monster Truck Segway gameplay improvements
Various quality of life changes
Various performance improvements
