Update August 31, 2022

Hey Labyrinth Players!

This latest update covers a few new items and addresses some bugs as well. Here is the change log:

• New Reassessment rules and interface.

• Several updates to the Token Help popup.

• Added an "end-of-turn" phase for the Jihadist player so that cadres can be removed before passing play to their opponent.

• Disrupt overlay now shows the status of selected cells/cadres after resolving.

• Fixed an issue where information on the Disrupt overlay would disappear when selecting a second target.

• Fixed some display issues regarding the Tony Blair overlay.

• Fixed an issue with Radicalization not sending the correct plot event.

• Fixed an issue where "Adam Gadahn" was not displaying the Recruit overlay.

• Fixed an issue where the Posture tokens on the GWOT/Prestige popup could be dragged.

• Fixed various missing button sounds.

• Fixed OPs Tray issues for various resolutions.

• Fixed some Rulebook art and text issues.

Please let us know if you have any issues with the build in the forum and follow these directions for submitting Save Files so we can track them down: https://steamcommunity.com/app/931950/discussions/0/3203745634163788523/

You can send feedback as well as issues to support@playdekgames.com. Thanks for playing!

Playdek