Mega Update

- full gamepad support, including all menus and everything,
- better controls and keymapping,
- more arcade gaming,
- better performance,
- better ai, better coding,
- new feature: you can sell and buy weapons as items
- better ui
- bug fix
Friends, this game is a solo developer game, sometimes there are mistakes that I missed. If you encounter any error or bug, please send me an email berzahgames@gmail.com, or write here community page, You can be sure that I will always update Uruz and make it even better. Good games!
Changed files in this update