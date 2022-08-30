Mega Update

full gamepad support, including all menus and everything,

better controls and keymapping,

more arcade gaming,

better performance,

better ai, better coding,

new feature: you can sell and buy weapons as items

better ui

bug fix

Friends, this game is a solo developer game, sometimes there are mistakes that I missed. If you encounter any error or bug, please send me an email berzahgames@gmail.com, or write here community page, You can be sure that I will always update Uruz and make it even better. Good games!