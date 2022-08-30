 Skip to content

URUZ Return of The Er Kishi update for 30 August 2022

Mega Update

  • full gamepad support, including all menus and everything,
  • better controls and keymapping,
  • more arcade gaming,
  • better performance,
  • better ai, better coding,
  • new feature: you can sell and buy weapons as items
  • better ui
  • bug fix

Friends, this game is a solo developer game, sometimes there are mistakes that I missed. If you encounter any error or bug, please send me an email berzahgames@gmail.com, or write here community page, You can be sure that I will always update Uruz and make it even better. Good games!

