Patch 0.24.18

Changes:
- Added workplace and hometown plot assignment for Towns and Villages.
- Furniture in Towns and Villages must be built in their respective plots, eg. a bed must be built in a residential/monastery/tavern/inn/barracks Plot.
- Villagers cannot be hired during a war.
- Ranged combatants scan for 2 random enemies instead of 1.
- Characters will retaliate when receiving damage.
- Players can help to recapture someone else's settlements from bandits to get the reward from Queen Beatrice.
Fixes:
- Quest mobs not spawning when the player enters the quest settlement.
- Emperor being able to gain crowns.
- Clear Cache not showing up for player settlements.
Changed files in this update