Coronation update for 30 August 2022

Patch 0.24.18

Share · View all patches · Build 9417324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added workplace and hometown plot assignment for Towns and Villages.
  • Furniture in Towns and Villages must be built in their respective plots, eg. a bed must be built in a residential/monastery/tavern/inn/barracks Plot.
  • Villagers cannot be hired during a war.
  • Ranged combatants scan for 2 random enemies instead of 1.
  • Characters will retaliate when receiving damage.
  • Players can help to recapture someone else's settlements from bandits to get the reward from Queen Beatrice.

Fixes:

  • Quest mobs not spawning when the player enters the quest settlement.
  • Emperor being able to gain crowns.
  • Clear Cache not showing up for player settlements.

