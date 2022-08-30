 Skip to content

Crystal Plague update for 30 August 2022

Early access release!

Share · View all patches · Build 9417301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It was a long journey of a year and a half, which is not over yet.
Lots of fixes, improvements and content additions ahead.
It was hard, long, difficult, sometimes very depressing.
I want to say thank you to everyone who helped me with word, deed, kick and obscenity.,
I wouldn't have made it without you
I am very tired. Most of all - from the constant alterations of their own jambs and wrong decisions.
I hope you enjoy the game. Don't give up and everything will be fine!

