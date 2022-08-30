AUGUST 2022 UPDATE - CHILDREN OF THE WORM

Share · View all patches · Build 9417227 · Last edited 30 August 2022 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Developer Note - Set off on a new journey in Act 5 with the Children of the Worm expansion, available separately and through the Annual Pass, Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition.

Play as "Prophet" Dan, board a boat, venture through a guarded prison, and blast through the depths of a mine while using all-new weapons, cards, accessories, and traps to take down the Children of the Worm.

This update also contains skins for base game players, new weapons and items, card balance changes, and numerous bug fixes both in Campaign and Swarm modes.

Children of the Worm goes live on Tuesday, August 30th at 10am - Pacific Time.

Follow along with our Trello board (http://bit.ly/B4BTrello) to track upcoming new features, balance changes, and major bug fixes. Note that our Trello Board, and this list of fixes, are not exhaustive.**

New Features

**

Children of the Worm Campaign: Act 5 An All-new 6 Chapter Act Duffel Bag item, which players can pick up and carry to the end of a Mission for a reward

1 new Cleaner: "Prophet" Dan "Prophet" Dan is Fort Hope's newest Cleaner, an Irishman guided by delusions and convinced of his destiny as a prophet. Torn away from his followers lovingly called his 'flock', he is determined to reclaim them from the Children of the Worm's clutches. Play as "Prophet" Dan and witness strange events that occur around him while a teammate is being revived. Reviving teammates provides a random effect Increases team damage resistance and knockback immunity Teammate incapacitations trigger enhanced combat prowess Accessible in both Campaign and Swarm PvP for DLC owners, and unlockable in Swarm PvP for non-DLC owners.

4 new enemies: The Children of the Worm These enemies are neither human nor Ridden, and have lots of new tricks... and traps... ready to use on any Cleaners who stand in their way.

14 new cards, including the addition of Improvised Cards 1 new Burn Card 11 new Player Cards 2 new Director Cards

3 new items Bear Trap Bait Jar Smoke Grenade

3 new weapons Lockjaw Bow Iron Claws

8 new Expansion 2 exclusive Cleaner Skins Travel back in time and see what the Cleaners' lives were like before the collapse.

2 new non-Expansion Cleaner Skins New Skins for Holly and Mom

12 new Expansion 2 exclusive Weapon Skins

New banners, sprays, and emblems

Fort Hope Firing Range update Added new Expansion 2 weapons to the firing range Mini-gun added

New Achievements and Accomplishments

**

**

General Bleed out damage on Nightmare difficulty increased by 50%. Bleed out damage on No Hope difficulty increased by 100%. Friendly fire on incapacitated players will no longer count towards Player Kicking. Knockback friendly fire kills now count towards Player Kicking criteria.

General Card Updates**

** Battle Lust Trauma heal increased to 12.5% from 10%. Bravado Heal increased to 15% from 10%. Now scaled by Healing Efficiency. Breakout Base time reduced to 1.5 from 2. Defensive Maneuver The category and icon for this card have been updated to better reflect its 'newer' functionality of damage resistance instead of move speed. Hired Gun Reduced Hired Gun cost to 3 Skull Totems from 4. Copper gain per kill increased to 2 from 1. Lucky Pennies Bonus increased to 100% from 35%. On Your Mark Ammo gain increased to 7.5% from 5%. Pinata Base item find chance reduced to 10% from 15%. Item find chance now increases by 1% for each AI killed, and resets to its base when it successfully procs. Scar Tissue Updated description to accurately reflect its 50% acid damage resistance. Slippery When Wet Cooldown modifier increased to 50% from 20%. Spiky Bits Damage decreased to 15 from 20.

Corruption Card Updates Biohazard Reduced fog effects. Toxic Spill Reduced fog strength.

Item Updates Objective item throw speeds decreased to 800 from 1000. Medical Grade Taser This Legendary Defibrillator has been renamed to EMT's Jumper Cables. Description now mentions the stun effect upon use.

Weapon Updates Shotgun pellet damage ranges now correctly match their base damage ranges. 870 Express Shotgun Falloff now correctly starts at 7.5 meters at all tiers instead of just Tier 1. Base damage reduced to 10 from 11. Pellet damage increased to 9.8 from 8.8.

Spawning Updates Hordes now have an increasing chance to spawn Special Ridden as the Act progresses. Starts at 50% and increases to 75%. Was previously only 50%.

Bot Updates Ammo drop behavior for bots has been modified. Light/Medium/Shotgun/Rifle ammo drop reduced to 120/80/30/30 from 180/120/45/45. Increased the threshold bots dropped ammo to 55% remaining max ammo from 30%. Drop check radius increased to 800 from 500 to reduce the odds of bots dropping ammo at the same time. Increased the cooldown to 60 seconds from 30.

Ridden Updates

Updated hit reaction animations for Mutated Ridden. Made improvements to Hag's hit reaction behavior. Made improvements to Sleeper's AI while pouncing on Cleaners. Retch Slow effect decreased to 55% from 75%.

Ridden Hive Updates The Nursery Level randomization updated to vary the enemies and exit position after a party wipes and continues.



**

**

General Per-second Supply Point gain rate increased from 0.03 to 0.075.

Cards The following cards were added to Swarm: Ammo Mule Belt Clip Body Armor Brazen Double Grenade Pouch Shoulder Bag Utility Belt Guns Out Headband Magnifier Highwayman Meatgrinder Optics Enthusiast Padded Suit Power Reload Rhythmic Breathing Sadistic Soften Up Slugger Wounded Animal Life Insurance

Balance Updates Shredder's melee damage reduced to 4 from 5.



**

**

PlayStation 5 Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) supported for PS5.



**

Bug Fixes

**

Fort Hope Fixed an issue where some weapons were off-centered on certain skin previews at the Armory or while talking to Dusty in Fort Hope.

Cards Fixed an issue where selected default decks would all appear as "Custom Deck" in Swarm and Campaign. Fixed an issue where players could duplicate Decks when rejoining a session and loading into the next Mission. Armored Exploders Fixed an issue where this card was missing a text description when viewing Corruption Cards. Chronic Injuries Fixed an issue where this Warped Chest card would increase the player's Damage Resistance instead of reducing it. Cost of Avarice Fixed an issue where the damage debuff disappeared when a Cleaner was rescued from a pod. Medical Professional Fixed an issue where the Medical Professional talent card did not work for the self-revive of the EMT's Jumper Cables (Previously named Medical Grade Taser). Sluggish Fixed an issue where this card reduced the player's move speed by 3.03% instead of 5% after they opened a Warped Chest. Well Rested Fixed an issue where a player's entire temporary health bar flashed while healing with this card equipped. Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood: Garden Party Fixed an issue where Monstrous Cards were removed after a player destroyed the main nest.

Campaign General Fixed an issue where Recruit and Veteran difficulty Copper occasionally fluctuated. Fixed an issue that caused environmental fog to be too thick in every map. Fixed an issue where a Defibrillator could get consumed and not grant appropriate Supply Points after being revived during the Mission Complete screen. Fixed an issue where Healing Efficiency would not apply to Trauma Damage healing. Fixed an issue where flashlights did not cause weapon shadows to appear. Fixed an issue where Cleaners looked like they were walking in the air after ledge hanging with bare hands. Fixed an issue where players could duplicate Copper by dropping it, leaving the game, and rejoining. Fixed an issue where a player would involuntarily gain control of any Bot they were spectating after late joining. The Devil's Return: The Crossing Fixed an issue where the explosives did not respawn if a player fell into the water while holding it near the Ferry. Search and Rescue: Book Worms Fixed an issue where boulders sometimes floated below ground level in the basement after an Ogre spawned. Search and Rescue: A Clean Sweep Fixed an issue where map objectives would not reset after a team wipe. The Dark Before the Dawn: The Diner Fixed an issue where a player could bypass the "Exit Only" door after activating the generator by using a Defibrillator. Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood: Blazing Trails Fixed an issue where some items dropped onto the Vendor box would automatically correct their position and become inaccessible within the Saferoom. Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood: Farther Afield Fixed an issue where players could finish this Chapter without completing objectives by taking over a Bot that was teleported outside the map. Ridden Hives Fixed an issue where an incorrect comparison arrow on Skull Totems was displayed when picking up an additional Skull Totem. Fixed an issue where Skull Totems would not sync properly between Online and Offline profiles. Fixed an issue where Skull Totems could be lost for the remainder of the Ridden Hive if a player fell or jumped off a ledge. The Cut Fixed an issue where Ridden animation broke while trying to reach players who stood on top of the nest. Fixed an issue where Basic Intel could be found outside of a Warped Chest. Fixed an issue where players could not pick up pills on the ground near the final nest node. Brood Lair Fixed an issue where Tallboy variants could stutter when moving towards the nest bridge. Weapons Fixed an issue where occasionally a weapon model would appear invisible in first person view after picking up another player's starting weapon. Needle's Eye Fixed an issue where this attachment's time behavior did not match with its description. Items Badge of Pride Fixed an issue where these bandages did not apply Healing Efficiency while healing a teammate. EMT's Jumper Cables (Previously named Medical Grade Taser) Fixed an issue where the EMT's Jumper Cables did not revive the target with full health. Fixed an issue where the EMT's Jumper Cables showed up as a common item. Bots Fixed an issue where Bots could reuse Legendary Items infinitely if a player who previously had the items left an ongoing Campaign. Fixed an issue where Bots could occasionally get stuck with Bandages equipped after becoming incapacitated while attempting to heal another Cleaner. Fixed an issue where Bots could become unresponsive if two players late joined during a Campaign. Fixed an issue where Bots with the EMT's Jumper Cables did not die and sat at 1 HP while incapacitated. Fixed an issue where Bots sometimes did not attack Sleepers that were pinning other players. Offline Fixed an issue where Firecracker audio sometimes lasted too long while playing in Offline Mode. Fixed an issue where users showed in the Crossplay Friends List while Offline in the Social Menu. Remnants: A Friend in Need Fixed an issue where players could walk through fire and skip the Furnace Objective in Offline Mode. Ridden Fixed an issue where Ridden would appear to die but they immediately popped back up. Fixed an issue where Reeker variants could sometimes get stuck in geometry when they mantled an object. Fixed an issue where Monstrous Crushers were immune to any stumble effect. Fixed an issue where Armored Ridden could be damaged by shooting at the armor pieces that were previously shot off of them. Fixed an issue where a player's dead body sometimes reappeared after being eaten by the Hag. Fixed an issue where the Ogre's taunt roar sometimes did not trigger a horde in game. If it roars in quick succession, only one horde will be called. The Devil's Return: Tunnel of Blood: Fixed an issue where the the Ogre with zero health would respawn after being killed in the first encounter. Fixed an issue where the the Ogre did not attempt to destroy the tunnel gate if stumbled right before grabbing it. Remnants: Making the Grade Fixed an issue where Ridden could not enter the gym windows where an Ogre spawned. Fixed an issue where Ridden could walk through closed doors. Fixed an issue where the Ogre would stop attacking players and despawn if a player is on the bleachers or a minigun. Fixed an issue where Reekers got stuck inside a wall after pathing into certain roof geometry. Plan B: Hinterland Fixed an issue where the Hag could get stuck trying to navigate through the shelves of the warehouse. Plan B: Trailer Trashed Fixed an issue where Ridden clipped through the door to the house at the trailer park entrance. Job 10: 22: Heralds of the Worm, Part 2 Fixed an issue where the Breaker could get stuck mantling over a fence.

Swarm PvP General Fixed an issue where players could load into a Swarm round without any gameplay sound effects. Fixed an issue where an old version of Antibiotic Ointment was listed in the Field Medic Swarm Deck. Fixed an issue where an old version of Smelling Salts was listed in the Field Medic Swarm deck. Ridden Fixed an issue with Blue Dog Hollow maps where Stinger variants could get stuck in some spots. Fixed an issue where Common Ridden did not attack players when they stood below the monkey bars in Remnants: A Friend in Need. Fixed an issue where Common Ridden could potentially combine into a hybrid of Charred, Volatile, Blighted, or Festering types at the same time. Fixed an issue where the Stalker's pounce would stumble Tallboys and their variants. Fixed an issue where Ridden players are able to hit propane tanks.

UI/UX Fixed an issue where the consecutive maps bonus text states it is maxed out after completing three Chapters. Fixed an issue with text overlapping for multiple languages on the Supply Line purchase screen.

PlayStation Platforms**

** PlayStation 5 Fixed an issue where the player was automatically signed in to their previously selected Online or Offline mode after launching Activities at least twice without re-logging in.

Xbox Platforms Fixed an issue where a user would appear as 'Not in Game' in Xbox Friends tab even when they appeared online in other Friends lists.



