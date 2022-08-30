Attempt to work around Steam's 32-bit int limitation for leaderboard scores in order for Low% scores to rank properly.
Had to reset the Low% boards :-(
Axiom Verge 2 update for 30 August 2022
Version 1.0.28, 8/30/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
