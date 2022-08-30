Crowns and Pawns Update 1.0.2 is live: Puzzle Rebalancing, Resolutions, etc. 🛠️

Happy update day, adventurers!

You know, good things sometimes take a little more time... Yeah I know, we announced this update back in May. But with the current overall situation on our planet, some things simply can't be planned so well in advance. Anyway, we are really sorry to make you wait for such a long time!

And since you've been waiting long enough already, without additional blah blah, let's get straight to the additional content/changes/fixes that update 1.0.2 makes to Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit:

Puzzle rebalancing: We did some puzzle rebalancing to reduce frustration. Yes, we know some puzzles are not the most loved ones by some players, so we tried to rebalance a couple of them (some others are still as they were – but we hear your feedback and we have a lot of notes for further future updates!)

Phone messages: Click to get new message while texting in the phone – yay, no more waiting if you read fast or are not that interested in messaging

Phone notifications: We added notifications to the phone when a new contact is added or a new text message arrives. This helps to not miss important stuff



(See the red and blue dots? Let me introduce you: The new notifications!)

Resolutions/Window Mode: We added the ability to change the resolutions and window mode. For those that might notice some lags, please try to reduce the resolution

Razer Chroma integration: If you own Razer Chroma devices, their RGB lighting will adapt according to the game scenes. Fancy!

We want you to have as much fun with our game as possible. Therefore, thank you once again for all the feedback we continue to receive from you. It's really valuable to us, and we read and analyze everything we get. Promise! ❤️

Have an adventurous day!

The Tag of Joy Team

