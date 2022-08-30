[Public Test] Update - 08/30/2022

UPDATES & ADDITIONS
MULTIPLAYER NOTICE
- We are aware of the desync problems which seem to be appearing in some lobbies. We are working hard to resolve this as soon as we can. While we work on this, if you or your friends come across a desync problem (non-host is unable to interact with objects/doors, equipment is floating, entity desync, etc) - players in the lobby should restart their game, and maybe try a different teammate as the host. Thank you everyone for your bug reports during this public test!
Localization & Voice
- Most of the language in the game has been re-written. This means that for now, the game will be available in English and in French. We plan to add more languages soon! You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0
Ghost AI & Behavior
- The "Memory" entity will now have more interactions with the map itself, as well as interactions with lights, and can even push players. Please note: A push on a player is not considered an attack, as a push from an entity should never cause an injury to the player.
Gameplay & Balance
- Players may now notice that the first line in the Exorcism Book turns yellow, followed by a new sound effect. If you experience this, it means that the Exorcism Book was read in an incorrect location (not near an entity, and not standing in the dread origin) OR that the Exorcism Book was not required as an exorcism step (this means you should re-evaluate your evidence or entity selection)
- Players will also notice a new sound effect when they attempt to hurt an entity with something- but the entity was not affected. For example: If a player has a secondary objective to "Attempt to hurt an entity with Holy Water" - but the holy water is not required as an exorcism step, the holy water will not hurt the entity. This sound effect signifies that the entity HIT the holy water trap, however, it was not hurt by it. This is just one example of where players may hear this sound effect.
- We've added a new sound effect for the FINAL exorcism of an entity. When an entity is exorcised/destroyed, it will now be a unique sound, instead of the standard "Injured Entity Scream".
- We have buffed the $$ gain on "Hard" contracts.
- We have slightly nerfed the XP gain for Rescue mode (we actually corrected a bug, and now Rescue will provide more consistent, and accurate XP values)
- We have increased the amount of consumables available on-location in Rescue missions. There is now 3 of each consumable, instead of 2.
BUG FIXES
Multiplayer & Network
- We have found and fixed a few bugs that could cause players to become desynced. We are still investigating/repairing desync issues. If players continue to experience desync, please continue submitting bug reports as soon as you notice the desync! (it helps when the host, as well as clients submit reports at the same time).
Performance
- We have made more adjustments which should further help players who are experiencing crashing problems, or extremely long loading times. If you are still crashing at game-launch, or have extremely long loading times, we urge you to open a support ticket in our Discord server: https://discord.gg/sMEmq5br9z
Equipment
- We have found and fixed a bug which could cause players to not be revived correctly, or to be revived, then pass out again in the exact same frame. If players continue experiecing problems with this, please continue sending bug reports! Thank you!
- We found and fixed some bugs which could caused capsules (salt, tiger eye, holy water) to not correctly break on impact, when they're thrown.
- We've found and fixed a problem which could sometimes cause the Modified Shotgun first shot to not be counted/hit the target.
User Interface
- Exorcisms performed in Rescue mode (as well as Exorcist mode) will now correctly add to players statistics.
- We have slightly adjusted the Ghostpedia exorcism steps page, and with this have fixed the "crushed exorcism steps" bug.
Maps & Generation
- We have fixed the towel models on the Family Home (they should have a texture on the bottom now).
- We've fixed a few objects missing colliders on the Lost House.
- We've fixed the sink, upstairs, in the Lost House. It can't consume your objects anymore.
- A laptop in Kindergarten should no longer have problems when it is a Totem, or a cursed object.
- The floor at the main entry to the Barony Gunther should no longer consume equipment.
- Players should no longer be able to squeeze past the training dummy, and exit the map in the Hub.
- We've fixed a rare instance of the entire Pianist Manor vanishing before your eyes.
- We've adjusted the size of several objects on the Camp map.
- We've fixed a lightswitch that did not work on Camp.
- We've fixed the doors in the basement of Fort Samael.
- We've fixed the doors which lead to Fort Samael basement.
- We've added several misc. objects to camp.
- We've changed some of the interior lights on camp (just the models).
Changed depots in development branch