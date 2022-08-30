 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spiriat update for 30 August 2022

Spiriat Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9417047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We keep improving our game.

  • We've implemented a new feature on random orbs that make them more attractive.
  • We calibrated the difficulty of the final levels.

Thanks for playing Spiriat!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1917951
  • Loading history…
Depot 1917952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link