Spiriat Update

We keep improving our game.
- We've implemented a new feature on random orbs that make them more attractive.
- We calibrated the difficulty of the final levels.
Thanks for playing Spiriat!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We keep improving our game.
Thanks for playing Spiriat!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update