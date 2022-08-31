8 / 31 update announcement of Wonderland version

Dear agent,

It is expected that the version update of Lingjing system will be carried out at 10:30 (UTC / GMT: + 8:00) on August 31, and it is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the simulation training of the agents!

Compensation will be issued in this update: Lingbi x10000

[new functions]

New agent: Wei Qingyu

"Draw the sword of peach wood and retreat evil spirits!"

Wei Qingyu can use the peach wood sword to repel the evil spirit briefly, or he can roll away from the pursuit of the evil spirit. It's the younger martial sister of "Taoist priest" of lingdiao bureau!

Welfare function: clear night, dust-free, limited time accumulated recharge

"The night is clean and clean, and I will give you a magic weapon."

If you recharge the specified amount during the activity, you can receive Wei Qingyu's exclusive weapon for free

Communication function: "pass notes" function

"The lingdiao bureau is finally connected to the network! Are you worried about not being able to contact your teammates?"

You can use the full channel note transfer function in the chat channel to invite other players to join your team.

Accumulated recharge activity: when the recharge reaches the specified number during the activity, you can receive Wei Qingyu's exclusive weapons for free

Benefit function: Weekly exemption role update

This week's free experience of roles, agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jia Hui, ye Luo, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated resentment camp: Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, spoon maniac

[new fitting room]

Tianxuan treasure box: Wei Qingyu - night melody series, Su Qingli - morning glow series Return to the field: umbrella girl - invite the witch series Return to the field: Yang Qilang - the infinite devil series

[bug repair]