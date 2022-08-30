 Skip to content

Light update for 30 August 2022

Role and initial level update

Share · View all patches · Build 9416797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update character motion: 1. Optimize jumping 2. Add emergency stop
Update the difficulty of playing at the initial level, and update the game performance of the initial level

Changed files in this update

Depot 2079961
