0.8.6 - August Update

Hey, everyone.
Welcome to our seventh regular monthly update.
This is mostly a bugfixing update while we continue working on new content in the background. August was a pretty slow summer month for us, not at full strength in presence nor mentally, but it's good to see the game continously improving.
Update Notes
General Improvements
- savegames: remember combat mode and selected weapon; use exact player position for both players
- updated lockpicking parameters: adjusted timings, disallow lockpicking targets considerably higher than skill value
- added more visual FX to explosions
- updated visuals for a few terminals and buttons to better clarify purpose
- fixed a few buttons in the tower location not updating their state
- made Aksa jog towards other room instead of walk
Usability and UI Improvements
- action bar differentiates items with modifications now
- make some weapon switching shortcuts differentiate items with modifications, too
- melee: don't make character zap nearer to enemy when using manual attack mode (Shift key)
- fixed point and click commands (e.g. dialogue) having difficulty reaching moving NPCs
- renamed 'Undo' in merchant tab to 'Buy back' to make clearer that this is about buying back sold items and not refunding purchased items
- UI: fixed cursor navigation issues in some item grids
- UI: fixed storage container navigation issues for second player
- UI: fixed some other minor visual issues with inventories etc.
- fixed some message text jumping position when entering dialogue
- fixed a few visual issues with the settings menu
- added animation to damage portion in scene health bar
- fixed a recurring UI error that caused scene text to be stuck
- fixed minor issues with weapon selection through action wheel
- fixed some minor UI issues on different font heights
- fixed several other minor UI issues
General Bug Fixes
- fixed throwing grenades causing recoil
- fixed not getting Lost And Blind achievement when delivering quest item before starting quest
- fixed a few other potential issues with blind man
- co-op: fixed some issues with the ranged combat tutorial
- fixed error handler not triggering on actual errors when there was a silent error beforehand
- fixed UnityInputManager not supporting controller vibration
- fixed some rare crashes
- lots of updates to framework and tools
- removed some obsolete assets from the game, previously accessible through debug console
- additional minor bug fixes, level design and text fixes
Thoughts
We adjusted the lockpicking values, having the challenge be more influenced by the skill versus lock difficulty ratio, and added a minimum skill value needed for the high difficulty locks, so skill upgrades are still necessary for some of the high difficulty locks instead of pure player skill and thus also trial and error. Feel free to give more feedback about the lockpicking specifics.
The action bar should be more useful with these bug fixes and the improvements in the last months. If you haven't tried it out yet with mouse / keyboard controls: The action bar is visible while having the inventory open or having the selection screen open (default: 'C') and you can drag abilities and items into it.
As mentioned, August was a bit of a slow summer month for us. September should see us at full strength again.
Feedback
As always, we appreciate any feedback on the changes we made to the game. Best way to give feedback is through the F1 in-game tool as it adds a bit of game context to every feedback item sent.
We recently added a convenient shortcut if you just want to take a quick look at different things: Open the in-game console with Shift+F10 and enter Playtest to get a list of jump points to the existing content. This won't interfere with your existing save games.
We have a beta branch where we update the game a few times before we push that update to the main branch. More infos over here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/941460/discussions/0/3427823001996731965/
Thank you for your continued interest in Death Trash.
Have a nice week!
- Stephan
Changed depots in development branch