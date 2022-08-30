0.8.6 - August Update

Hey, everyone.

Welcome to our seventh regular monthly update.

This is mostly a bugfixing update while we continue working on new content in the background. August was a pretty slow summer month for us, not at full strength in presence nor mentally, but it's good to see the game continously improving.

General Improvements

savegames: remember combat mode and selected weapon; use exact player position for both players

updated lockpicking parameters: adjusted timings, disallow lockpicking targets considerably higher than skill value

added more visual FX to explosions

updated visuals for a few terminals and buttons to better clarify purpose

fixed a few buttons in the tower location not updating their state

made Aksa jog towards other room instead of walk

Usability and UI Improvements

action bar differentiates items with modifications now

make some weapon switching shortcuts differentiate items with modifications, too

melee: don't make character zap nearer to enemy when using manual attack mode (Shift key)

fixed point and click commands (e.g. dialogue) having difficulty reaching moving NPCs

renamed 'Undo' in merchant tab to 'Buy back' to make clearer that this is about buying back sold items and not refunding purchased items

UI: fixed cursor navigation issues in some item grids

UI: fixed storage container navigation issues for second player

UI: fixed some other minor visual issues with inventories etc.

fixed some message text jumping position when entering dialogue

fixed a few visual issues with the settings menu

added animation to damage portion in scene health bar

fixed a recurring UI error that caused scene text to be stuck

fixed minor issues with weapon selection through action wheel

fixed some minor UI issues on different font heights

fixed several other minor UI issues

General Bug Fixes

fixed throwing grenades causing recoil

fixed not getting Lost And Blind achievement when delivering quest item before starting quest

fixed a few other potential issues with blind man

co-op: fixed some issues with the ranged combat tutorial

fixed error handler not triggering on actual errors when there was a silent error beforehand

fixed UnityInputManager not supporting controller vibration

fixed some rare crashes

lots of updates to framework and tools

removed some obsolete assets from the game, previously accessible through debug console

additional minor bug fixes, level design and text fixes

Thoughts

We adjusted the lockpicking values, having the challenge be more influenced by the skill versus lock difficulty ratio, and added a minimum skill value needed for the high difficulty locks, so skill upgrades are still necessary for some of the high difficulty locks instead of pure player skill and thus also trial and error. Feel free to give more feedback about the lockpicking specifics.

The action bar should be more useful with these bug fixes and the improvements in the last months. If you haven't tried it out yet with mouse / keyboard controls: The action bar is visible while having the inventory open or having the selection screen open (default: 'C') and you can drag abilities and items into it.

As mentioned, August was a bit of a slow summer month for us. September should see us at full strength again.

Feedback

As always, we appreciate any feedback on the changes we made to the game. Best way to give feedback is through the F1 in-game tool as it adds a bit of game context to every feedback item sent.

We recently added a convenient shortcut if you just want to take a quick look at different things: Open the in-game console with Shift+F10 and enter Playtest to get a list of jump points to the existing content. This won't interfere with your existing save games.

We have a beta branch where we update the game a few times before we push that update to the main branch. More infos over here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/941460/discussions/0/3427823001996731965/

Thank you for your continued interest in Death Trash.

Have a nice week!