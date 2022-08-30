'Summer' Major Update 0.6.25

Hello Threadbearers,
This update adds lots of new content and several new systems including online shared map structure building, NPC rescues, dungeon infestations, sanity system, new biomes, new monsters, new weapons, new enchantments, and more
New content
- Map Structures: Build and repair structures, shared with all online players
- Dungeon Infestations: Dungeons will now be infested by a random type of enemy
- Sanity System: Adds more risk to exploring too long on the travel map
- NPC Rescues: A timed combat challenge with great rewards
- New Act I Biome: The Savage Bog
- New monster: encounter the Scourge in failed rescues or higher level dungeons
- New monster: Drek
- New weapons: Leather Whip, Chain Whip
- New enchantments: Damage Increase from Guilt, Crit Chance Increase From Each Nearby Enemy
- New armor: Dancer's Armor Set, & several additions to old armor sets
- Elite monster 'Follower' trait: stronger with each nearby ally
- New Player Corpse statues
- Forge enchant panel now has [spoiler] a favorite tag toggle [/spoiler]
- Item Enchants as drops and in shops
Fixes & Tweaks
- Bosses drop lots of loot on kill, fully recover Sanity, recover 1 Guilt, and recover 1 Thread Orb
- Sprinting no longer reduces stamina outside of combat
- Tweaks to random item enchant generation (more stacking enchants, more fun)
- Difficulty tweaks (generally a bit easier, enemies deal a bit less damage)
- Fixed/improved responsiveness directly after resurrecting
- Much better and more robust networking error handling
- Starting a new loop (NG+) converts bones into dust for balancing reasons
- NG+ soulbound items now display a soulbound item tag on their tooltip
- Poisons/debuffs no longer trigger if the damage is blocked/parried
- Fixed Fireballs and other damage over time triggering screen shake/hit freeze
- Fixed bugged stats display on scene loads
- Fixed some items not receiving enough enchants
- And other minor fixes and tweaks
Please let us know your thoughts, and consider joining us on Discord to help vote on new features and offer feedback.
Super special thanks to our community and everyone that continues to support us.
Best,
Outer Brain Team
Changed files in this update