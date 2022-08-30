'Summer' Major Update 0.6.25

Hello Threadbearers,

This update adds lots of new content and several new systems including online shared map structure building, NPC rescues, dungeon infestations, sanity system, new biomes, new monsters, new weapons, new enchantments, and more

New content

Map Structures: Build and repair structures, shared with all online players

Dungeon Infestations: Dungeons will now be infested by a random type of enemy

Sanity System: Adds more risk to exploring too long on the travel map

NPC Rescues: A timed combat challenge with great rewards

New Act I Biome: The Savage Bog

New monster: encounter the Scourge in failed rescues or higher level dungeons

New monster: Drek

New weapons: Leather Whip, Chain Whip

New enchantments: Damage Increase from Guilt, Crit Chance Increase From Each Nearby Enemy

New armor: Dancer's Armor Set, & several additions to old armor sets

Elite monster 'Follower' trait: stronger with each nearby ally

New Player Corpse statues

Forge enchant panel now has [spoiler] a favorite tag toggle [/spoiler]

Item Enchants as drops and in shops

Fixes & Tweaks

Bosses drop lots of loot on kill, fully recover Sanity, recover 1 Guilt, and recover 1 Thread Orb

Sprinting no longer reduces stamina outside of combat

Tweaks to random item enchant generation (more stacking enchants, more fun)

Difficulty tweaks (generally a bit easier, enemies deal a bit less damage)

Fixed/improved responsiveness directly after resurrecting

Much better and more robust networking error handling

Starting a new loop (NG+) converts bones into dust for balancing reasons

NG+ soulbound items now display a soulbound item tag on their tooltip

Poisons/debuffs no longer trigger if the damage is blocked/parried

Fixed Fireballs and other damage over time triggering screen shake/hit freeze

Fixed bugged stats display on scene loads

Fixed some items not receiving enough enchants

And other minor fixes and tweaks

Please let us know your thoughts, and consider joining us on Discord to help vote on new features and offer feedback.

Super special thanks to our community and everyone that continues to support us.

Best,

Outer Brain Team