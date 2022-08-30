 Skip to content

Solomon Snow - First Contact Playtest update for 30 August 2022

Solomon Snow: First Contact, build 1.1.73.gb613f400-1.1.78.g0cdf5f61

Share · View all patches · Build 9416725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the flashing fire on the main menu screen on the cut scene
  • Fixed null reference exception relating to scroll on levels screen
  • Fixed loading screen freezing
  • Change monolog background screen
  • Fixed behavior evading by NPC Friends
  • Fixed names on buttons
  • Hide ALT TAB in the gameplay menu for keyboard
  • Fixed extinguisher foam target into fire
  • Fixed backpack refresh stats in gameplay menu
  • Fixed on level 18 respawned NPC Friends place
  • Performance improvements
  • Fixed monolog on Level 2

