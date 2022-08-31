 Skip to content

赠予神家与谎言 update for 31 August 2022

8.31 Patch

Hello mages! Now we have a little patch.

  1. Add gallery mode
  2. Adjust the alpha of text printer to show the girls
  3. Now the save slot use the screenshot instead of stupid Tylin background

