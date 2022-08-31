 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Moons of Ardan update for 31 August 2022

Version 0.9.2.2 released August 31, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9416622 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1694260/Moons_of_Ardan/

This is a minor revision of v0.9.2.1 which complete changelog is there: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1694260/view/3398548424212928714

  • SR-2250 - [BUG][UI] At 1x speed, the woodcutter placement tooltip was blinking
  • SR-2196 - [BUG][GRAPH] Fix the bioactivators icon dock
  • SR-2227 - [BUG][UI] The upgrade button tooltip of houses was not working anymore with the new progression system
  • SR-2275 - [UI] Add a text to tell that the pollution processing facility needs three building steps
  • SR-2277 - [BUG][UI] The stockpile of the asteroid hub was displaying the wrong resources (it had to be spaceship)
  • SR-2293 - [GD] The asteroid warehouse cost was lowered from (7 Nanoglass, 7Advanced Composites) to (5 Nanoglass, 5Advanced Composites) to sync with the initial limit of asteroid hubs storage (5)
  • SR-2300 - [BUG][UI] Camera using WASD did not work anymore due to a Unity regression

Changed files in this update

Depot 1694261
  • Loading history…
Depot 1694262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link