Version 0.9.2.2 released August 31, 2022

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1694260/Moons_of_Ardan/
This is a minor revision of v0.9.2.1 which complete changelog is there: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1694260/view/3398548424212928714
- SR-2250 - [BUG][UI] At 1x speed, the woodcutter placement tooltip was blinking
- SR-2196 - [BUG][GRAPH] Fix the bioactivators icon dock
- SR-2227 - [BUG][UI] The upgrade button tooltip of houses was not working anymore with the new progression system
- SR-2275 - [UI] Add a text to tell that the pollution processing facility needs three building steps
- SR-2277 - [BUG][UI] The stockpile of the asteroid hub was displaying the wrong resources (it had to be spaceship)
- SR-2293 - [GD] The asteroid warehouse cost was lowered from (7 Nanoglass, 7Advanced Composites) to (5 Nanoglass, 5Advanced Composites) to sync with the initial limit of asteroid hubs storage (5)
- SR-2300 - [BUG][UI] Camera using WASD did not work anymore due to a Unity regression
