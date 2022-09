Share · View all patches · Build 9416424 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy

The game "METAL DOGS" and the original soundtrack are now available as a bargain set!

Save 33% on your purchase.

Please take this opportunity to enjoy the world of "METAL DOGS".

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27739/METAL_DOGS_Sound_Track_Edition/