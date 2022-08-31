Trivia Tricks 0.9.24.2 (Automatic Seasonal Events Hotfix)

Hey all! Hope you're having fun with the Summer Splash Event! This is a small hotfix to ensure that the Summer event will end smoothly! If you’ve got any Shells remaining make sure to get them spent before the event is over on the 1st September 18:00 UTC! (19:00 BST / 14:00 EDT / 13:00 CDT / 11:00 PDT)

Mission progress will no longer be cleared at the end of each seasonal event - the progress you've made toward the Summer missions will be there when it returns next year!

Seasonal currency will no longer be set back to 0 at the end of a seasonal event.

Seasonal events now use Steam's clock to determine when the event should start and finish, and will no longer fall back to the player's computer clock if there is no connection to Steam.

Fixed an issue where the spotlight was turned off on the Title Screen when no seasonal event was taking place.

Over the last year we’ve been making behind-the-scenes changes to ensure Trivia Tricks’ seasonal events will automatically start when the appropriate time of year rolls around. This update makes further changes so that after September 1st the in-game logo will automatically update and that King will swap between his Trident and Scepter as necessary.

We have removed the Summer furniture from the Waiting Room on the Main Menu. A future update will reimplement them so they will automatically appear when Summer returns next year!

Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think. Or come chat with us devs in the Official Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!