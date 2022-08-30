Release v22.08.29 - Stash / UI / Town Updates, Purchasable Diamonds, Cosmetics

Town
- There is now a greater focus on being in town. The lobby-like feel of the game has been mostly removed.
- The design of the town is still a work in progress...
- Most game screens can be opened by clicking on one of the NPCs in town. to ease into town mode, all game screens can still be opened form the buttons at the top of the UI.
- When a screen is opened (profile, merchant, etc.) the game background will blur slightly. If this causes a performance issue with anyone please let me know and I can add a toggle in settings to disable that.
- The camera can no longer be panned around in town.
Diamonds
- Diamonds can now be purchased via Paypal and applied to your account. At this time Diamonds are priced at 300 for 1$. Click the + icon at the top right of the UI to purchase Diamonds on the HEXAD website.
HEXAD and RMT
- My current philosophy on RMT is to only provide QoL and cosmetic features for purchase using diamonds.
- Will you be able to purchase high end items that give a competitive advantage, or items otherwise unobtainable without RMT? No, never.
- Will you be able to purchase items that allow you to advance faster (time limited bonus to gold/exp/fragment/etc)? Maybe. This is a bit of a grey area for me and I'll look to community input before I make any decision in this regard.
UI
- This release has pushed more iconography into the UI than text. This is partly due to space constrains text imposes, and the lack of localization. Icon heavy UI has disadvantages, but we're going to try this out for a while and see how it goes. :)
- Hero and Item windows now open up on the left and right side of the screen, and the hero preview has been moved to the center of the screen. In these screens the game log will also shift to the middle.
- The game log now auto transparencies itself when it is not in focus. There are still some buggy aspects of using the chatbox due to this change, but it should be workable... In a future release the chatbox text will also fade out after a few seconds when the chat box is not in focus.
- Hero skill description screen has been removed temporarily.
Stash
- Stash slots now use square icons. As much as I like the novelty of hexagon grids for this game, I think for inventory the squares make more sense for now.
- Stash size has been changed from 75 to 90 slots by default.
- More stash slots can be purchased for 6 Diamonds each.
- Items can now be highlighted using filter keywords. 'artifact', 'fire', 'honor', etc. It's not a very smart filter yet; you cannot do phrases like "fire damage" in this release.
Dyes
- Metallic and Glowing Dye are meant to be rare; that is why they cost Diamonds. However, with this change and Diamonds being a purchasable cosmetic I want there needs to be a way to keep the dyes you purchased. I do not have a solution for this yet, but all Diamond costs for dye purchases are being tracked and will be refunded when a solution is provided.
Cosmetics
- Cosmetic Item Diamond costs have been modified to make purchasing them more meaningful.
- Added Off Hand Target Shield.
- Added Main Hand Wooden Sword.
Item Tooltips
- Item tooltip backgrounds are now colored to their corresponding rarity type.
Appearance Editor
- The UI for the Appearance Editor has been reworked.
Skills
- Charge skill description has been updated to show the potential status effects.
- Chain Hook skill description has been updated to show the potential status effects.
Models
- Fixed an issue with the Wand model not showing selected colors.
Training Items
- Fixed a bug that was causing training items to show health and power that had been removed from certain items.
Loot Chests
- The chance for items to be upgraded one level above the rarity of the box has been changed to 5% down from 16%.
Changed files in this update