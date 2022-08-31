August 31st Edition Update Notes (Official edition)

Added part of the opening achievement enhancement effect, which will give a bonus on certain difficulty levels:

An Adventure HAND has been adjusted to be used by PARTY members. On Difficulty 3 and above, Adventure Hand will gain an additional 2.

Second opening bonus "Xiangforget Jianghu" on difficulty 2 and above will be upgraded to "Luck Turn" : When collecting Nepenthes on the large map, you will receive an additional drop

③ The opening bonus "Lucky Strike" is now upgraded to "Carefree" on Difficulty 2 and above: You will receive an additional drop when you collect cash tree on the large map