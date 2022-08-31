 Skip to content

梦江湖 update for 31 August 2022

August 31st Edition Update Notes (Official edition)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[H3] Official Version August 31 Update Description [/ H3]

  1. Adjusted the initial attack range of Martial arts "Six Veins Together" from "Random 1 to 9" to "random 6 to 12".

  2. Added a large map collection point -- Cash Cow, which can be triggered to obtain a large number of lucky beads

  3. Added part of the opening achievement enhancement effect, which will give a bonus on certain difficulty levels:
    An Adventure HAND has been adjusted to be used by PARTY members. On Difficulty 3 and above, Adventure Hand will gain an additional 2.
    Second opening bonus "Xiangforget Jianghu" on difficulty 2 and above will be upgraded to "Luck Turn" : When collecting Nepenthes on the large map, you will receive an additional drop
    ③ The opening bonus "Lucky Strike" is now upgraded to "Carefree" on Difficulty 2 and above: You will receive an additional drop when you collect cash tree on the large map

  4. Open the Han return to the dust wish line, the initial plot in Kaifeng after defeating Wang Yi and the big map around the Kunlun Mountains

  5. Added "Sugar Boss's Trick" task. When the main character is female/Yin, you can change your gender to male after completing Sugar Boss's task in Wangjiang Town near Taihu Lake

6 new Yu Wen Villa after repair, Yu Wenke, Ling Wu Yi, stone will return to the villa resident, can invite them to join the team

  1. Shi Shen Shui with the Ruyi Palace secret exchange shop

  2. Open Five Poisons teaching art plot:
    The way to unlock the Five poisons: achieve specific events in the Bai Xiaoqing branch line
    The characteristic ability of the Five poisons religion: poison skill cultivation, divided into two cultivation methods; The practice method of Lanming Huang and Ouyang Jiao is different, and the ultimate talent is also different
    ③ New five poisons teach martial arts: Xuan Yin heart formula
    Welcome to the game

  3. Potential breakthrough of new roles: Mofeizi, Xuanyuan, Chengying, Hanguang, Xiao Lian, Hasna. Hasna will evolve her exclusive talent into A SECRET GOLD quality when her potential is breached

Feedback problem fix:

  1. Fixed configuration errors on some equipment
  2. Fixed the occasional talent loss and stuck when apprentices were formally following the master
  3. Fixed the problem that when opening the production interface, you can use the shortcut key to call other bounds, which may lead to a deadlock
  4. Optimize the performance of insufficient copper coins when strengthening. Now the button will set ash when the copper coins are insufficient
  5. Fixed an issue with abnormal effects of Fangstaff skills
  6. Fixed an issue with very few items carrying non-existent stats

Changed files in this update

