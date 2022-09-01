 Skip to content

F1® 22 update for 1 September 2022

Small update - PC Hotfix

Build 9416355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey drivers,

Today, we've released a small patch for F1® 22, you can find the note for this below:

  • Improvements to PC stability.

If you're still running into issues with stability on your PC, there are a number of additional troubleshooting steps you can take:

  • Ensure you are running the latest version of Windows 10/11
  • Delete the contents of xxx\Documents\my games\F1 2021\hardwaresettings before loading into the game.
  • Verify integrity of game cache.
  • Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date

See you out on track

