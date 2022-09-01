Small update - PC Hotfix

Hey drivers,
Today, we've released a small patch for F1® 22, you can find the note for this below:
- Improvements to PC stability.
If you're still running into issues with stability on your PC, there are a number of additional troubleshooting steps you can take:
- Ensure you are running the latest version of Windows 10/11
- Delete the contents of xxx\Documents\my games\F1 2021\hardwaresettings before loading into the game.
- Verify integrity of game cache.
- Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date
.
See you out on track
Changed files in this update