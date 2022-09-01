Small update - PC Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9416355 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 11:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hey drivers,

Today, we've released a small patch for F1® 22, you can find the note for this below:

Improvements to PC stability.

If you're still running into issues with stability on your PC, there are a number of additional troubleshooting steps you can take:

Ensure you are running the latest version of Windows 10/11

Delete the contents of xxx\Documents\my games\F1 2021\hardwaresettings before loading into the game.

Verify integrity of game cache.

Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date

.

See you out on track