Update V0.23-7

- Fix: Auto Whack lock won't show everytime you start the game.
- Fix: Worms can now be found before reaching 1-4-50 after you get the first permanent worm amount from challenges.
- Fix: Farmer Talent Skill node (left one) is now working as intended .
The 1st Big Update is already being worked on (since before the release, but wasn't polished/finished), I feel like most of the release improvements / bug fixes are done, so I will get on this update again
Also one of the most important QoL coming with this big update is the Buy MAX for Potatoes/Skulls (but I need to test it more as I don't want any weird issues), and the auto inventory scrap when it's full (this will be a Soul item)
We also want to improve the text font when translating to different languages that use different characters, we hope that we can find a solution for this
Thanks for the big support you have all provided, we appreciate how well received and how much fun you have playing our game
Changed files in this update