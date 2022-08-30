Update V0.23-7

Fix: Auto Whack lock won't show everytime you start the game.

Fix: Worms can now be found before reaching 1-4-50 after you get the first permanent worm amount from challenges.

Fix: Farmer Talent Skill node (left one) is now working as intended .

The 1st Big Update is already being worked on (since before the release, but wasn't polished/finished), I feel like most of the release improvements / bug fixes are done, so I will get on this update again

Also one of the most important QoL coming with this big update is the Buy MAX for Potatoes/Skulls (but I need to test it more as I don't want any weird issues), and the auto inventory scrap when it's full (this will be a Soul item)

We also want to improve the text font when translating to different languages that use different characters, we hope that we can find a solution for this

Thanks for the big support you have all provided, we appreciate how well received and how much fun you have playing our game